Former State Senator (D) and former Santa Barbara City Council Member (R) react to Tuesday’s Election Night Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Former State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D) and Former City Council Member Dale Francisco (R) chimed in on their thoughts regarding Tuesday’s Election.

We spoke about key local issues including Santa Barbara Community College District: Measure P and the Santa Maria Mayoral Race.

When it comes to state measures, Jackson and Francisco have staunchly opposing views regarding Prop 36.

This state measure would increase penalties for certain theft and drug crimes, including some involving fentanyl. It would also create a drug court treatment program for people with multiple drug possession convictions.

Francisco believes Prop 36 will deter people from committing drug and theft crimes.

In the midst of the nation's opioid epidemic, many prosecutors and police members hope Prop 36 will pass.

Hannah-Beth Jackson, on the other hand, emphasized that pouring more money into the carceral system will have a long term negative impact.

Right now, petty theft under $950 is a misdemeanor with a maximum jail sentence of 6 months. Critics of the proposition say Prop 36 will fuel mass incarceration and dry up funding for critical services like mental health and drug treatment programs, K-12 schools, victims services, employment, and housing assistance for people reentering society after serving a prison sentence.

Social justice advocates say Prop 36 is a renewal of the War on Drugs that destroyed Black and Brown communities and that it will cost taxpayers $4.5 billion dollars a year.

Over the next decade, the proposition would also take $750 million dollars away from California’s drug treatment and homeless prevention programs and $300 million dollars away from services for survivors of crime.

Both Jackson and Francisco believe Proposition 36 will pass.

We’ll be hearing their reactions to the election results at 11 pm.