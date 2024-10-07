A total of 241,000 ballots go out in the mail for Santa Barbara County to kick off voting season

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The long wait is over. Those who want to vote in the 2024 General Election can now begin to cast their vote.

The U.S. Postal Service is receiving 241,000 ballots at the Goleta office today for distribution countywide.

The ballots will arrive over the course of the next several days and voting can take place for those who receive their ballot.

Besides the Presidential race, the ballot is full of races at all levels including federal, state, and local offices.

There are city council races in several areas including Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Carpinteria and Buellton.

There are also tax proposals in front of voters. One would raise the sale tax in Santa Barbara from 8.75% to 9.25%.

That was put on the ballot as the city faced a $10-million estimated deficit back in June.

After the ballots go out, it will take about a few days for them to arrive in some areas.

If a registered voter does not get election materials, they can contact the elections office to make sure their information is accurate.

The voter registration deadline is October 21.

Voters who have moved should reregister at their current address.

Voters can turn in their ballot immediately in several ways.

White election ballot boxes in selected areas will be unlocked for the ballot drop off and the contents picked up daily.

There are more than 30 of them in the county.

The ballots can also be mailed or dropped off at the elections office.

There is no charge for postage. Each envelope with a ballot has to have a signature on the back that matches the one on file.

On election day, a completed ballot that was not mailed can be delivered to any precinct.

You can also still vote in the traditional way, in person.

If you have a lost or damaged ballot, a new one can be issued.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara Elections or visit Your News Channel's Voter Resource webpage here.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)