Harbor restaurant reopens after a modern update to the iconic landmark on Stearns Wharf

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a lengthy closure and a deep dive into an upgraded design, menu and dining experience, the Harbor Restaurant on Stearns Wharf has reopened.

Owners Olesya and John Thyne who are local realtors have parnered with Gene Sanchez and Carolina Jimenez on the ownership. Work to renovate the restaurant began more than seven months ago.

Wednesday they welcome their first guests to the dining room that can seen about 110 and it sits next to a banquet room for 80. There is also a remodeled bar area for drinks. Food is also available there.

The restaurant has rich history on the Santa Barbara coast where it sits on the wharf a a local waterfront landmark. It originally opened in 1941.

The upgraded design to the dining area offers a view of the ocean from every table.

Thyne says the menu has an international coastal flair to it with dishes inspired from Chile, Japan, Spain and the California coast. One of the menu items include is a seafood tower.

"We wanted to bring it to a new modern standards so we really tried to pay homage to the original historic Harbor restaurant where some of our dishes and also a new feeling and this beautiful ocean and bring some international international coastal cuisine," said Thyne. "We wanted to bring food that represented coastal communities throughout the globe."

He says they have a "beautiful ocean view bar."

Sanchez say, "yes it is nice clean modern and sophisticated." When he was the opportunity to buy the restaurant he saw it as a place where memories were made and he "wanted to be the guy to make more memories. I love this and I love what we have done."

He said they wanted to have several areas that capture the customers eyes as they came through the doors including the view, the bar and the dining area design for tables and booths.

Sanchez says the bar should be very popular. "It came out to be an excellent place," he said. People waiting for a table "would like to stay !"

Thyne says upstairs the casual dining continues at Longboards with plans to do some upgrades there as well.

For now the restaurant is only serving dinner. Next up will be lunch, breakfast, brunch and a coffee counter for the morning crowd.