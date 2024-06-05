DP Alum & former UCSB player Miles Evans qualifies for 2024 Olympics for beach volleyball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Miles Evans will be "summering in Paris."

The Dos Pueblos High School graduate Evans and playing partner Chase Budinger clinched the final U.S. Beach Volleyball spot to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The other American team is Miles Partain and Andy Benesh.

The 34-year old Evans played two years of indoor volleyball at UC Santa Barbara before leaving to concentrate on his beach game.

The 36-year old Budinger is a former basketball player who starred at the University of Arizona before playing seven seasons in the NBA.

Evans and Budinger are tied for 13th in the world rankings while Partain and Benesh are #5.

Evans will be the latest beach volleyball player with Santa Barbara ties to play in the Olympics.

San Marcos High and UCSB graduate Todd Rogers won gold with partner Phil Dalhausser in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Santa Barbara High School graduate Karch Kiraly teamed up with Kent Steffes to win gold in beach volleyball at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

San Marcos High School graduate Dax Holdren competed in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Evans will be the fourth former UCSB player to make the Olympics in beach volleyball joining Rogers, Eric Fonoimoana and Rob Heidger.

The Paris Olympics begin on July 26 and run through August 11.