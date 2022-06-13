Lompoc man arrested for setting his father on fire

LOMPOC, Calif. – A 40-year-old Lompoc resident was arrested on Saturday afternoon for attempted murder after he tried to light his father on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers received a report of a son and father fighting inside a home on the 200 block of North D Street around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Sgt. Jorge Magana.

As crews were responding, a second call came in saying that the father inside was "being beat," Magana said.

An officer made contact with the suspect and asked him to open the door to the home so the officer could check on the father.

The man did not comply, so officers had to force the door open.

"Upon forcing the door, we immediately saw the father was set on fire and was actively burning," Magana said.

The dad was placed on the ground and the fire was extinguished. The 40-year-old suspect was taken into custody, and the father sustained third-degree burns and was airlifted to Cottage Hospital before being transferred to a burn center.

The case remains under investigation.