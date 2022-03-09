Documentary premiering at SBIFF sheds light on endemic of childhood drowning

In her directorial debut, Chezik Tsunoda documents her quest for answers and healing. After her three-year-old son, Yori, drowns, she is confronted with the silent epidemic of childhood drowning. She investigates why

drowning is the number one cause of death for children under four and how other families with a similar experience are coping. DROWNING IN SILENCE is as much about seeking solace as it is about finding solutions to

stop this preventable tragedy.

SBIFF