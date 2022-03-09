Skip to Content
KKFX Fox 11 Morning
Published 9:14 am

Documentary premiering at SBIFF sheds light on endemic of childhood drowning

In her directorial debut, Chezik Tsunoda documents her quest for answers and healing. After her three-year-old son, Yori, drowns, she is confronted with the silent epidemic of childhood drowning. She investigates why
drowning is the number one cause of death for children under four and how other families with a similar experience are coping. DROWNING IN SILENCE is as much about seeking solace as it is about finding solutions to
stop this preventable tragedy.

SBIFF

SHOWINGS

  • Thurs, March 10 - 5:00 PM - Metro #1
  • Fri, March 11 - 12:00 PM - Metro #4
