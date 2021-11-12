Skip to Content
KKFX Fox 11 Morning
By
today at 4:08 pm
Published 4:06 pm

Granada Theatre to light up with ‘Royal Fireworks’ performance

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Symphony welcomes guest conductor Nic McGegan for its next performance, “Royal Fireworks” on November 13 & 14 at the Granada Theatre, featuring a tribute to the 300th Anniversary of the Brandenberg concertos.

An entire concert devoted to Baroque, audiences of all genres will enjoy this musical journey, featuring one of Handel’s most popular works for the orchestra, Music for the Royal Fireworks.

KKFX Fox 11 Morning
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors the Morning News on NewsChannel 3-12 and NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content