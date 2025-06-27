Santa Barbara Equestrian Group Feels Shut Out of Earl Warren Showgrounds Master Plan

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The future of the Earl Warren Showgrounds is coming into focus with a 30-year Master Plan in development — but members of the equestrian community are questioning whether they will be part of that vision.

The Earl Warren Showgrounds, a historic and centrally located facility, has played a critical role during disasters—most notably during the 2017 Thomas Fire, when it sheltered more than 1,300 animals. Kathleen O’Connor, President of the Santa Barbara Equine Assistance & Evacuation Team, says the grounds remain a vital asset in times of disaster.

“There is no facility between Ventura and Santa Maria for any large animal rescue operation,” said O’Connor.

Despite her organization’s investment of $1.5 million to repair fencing and upgrade facilities in recent years, O’Connor says her team has not been consulted as the new Master Plan takes shape.

“We haven't been invited to have any input into the new plan, and it's scary,” she said. “If they eliminate that part of the facility, we won't have any place to go. We are screwed, and all horse owners in Santa Barbara are going to be at a loss.”

Preliminary documents obtained by News Channel show the proposed Master Plan outlines three functional zones and includes a 6,000-seat multi-purpose arena. CEO Ben Sprague says the arena is intended to support both existing and new partnerships.

When asked whether anyone at the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) had seen or been involved in the Showgrounds Master Plan, OEM Director Kelly Hubbard said, “Ben Sprague has provided OEM an opportunity to review the completed draft plan, which includes considerations for both human and equine evacuation.”

O’Connor, while concerned about the future of equestrian facilities, supports modernization efforts elsewhere on the property.

“I encourage the renovation of a lot of the other areas,” she said. “And I think we could actually help renovate all the stalls and get it back up to what it was originally.”

In fact, after investing $1.5 million in renovations, O'Connor's team hired a lawyer to draft a formal proposal to assume management of the equestrian facilities.

“We agreed to do it at no cost to Earl Warren, and we also agreed that we would put any profits back into the General Earl Warren renovation,” said O’Connor, adding that the Showgrounds board never saw the proposal.

“We presented that plan to Ben (Sprague), and he did not take it to the rest of the board—it just went away,” she said. “There was not even a response, except ‘we’re not interested.’”

O’Connor said the proposal was intended to be presented at the October 28, 2021, board meeting, but Sprague never placed it on the agenda.

She also argues that with proper leadership and upkeep, the Showgrounds could host equestrian events every weekend and generate consistent revenue.

“We have been told by the equestrian community all over California that we could have a horse show there every weekend if the cost were kept at a moderate amount and the facility were kept up—and they had management there that really welcomed horse shows,” she said.

For the first time in 67 years, the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo will not be hosted at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. Organizers say rising costs are partly to blame. From 2017 to 2024, fees paid by Old Spanish Days to use the Showgrounds rose more than 120%, according to financial records.

This year, Earl Warren and Old Spanish Days plan to host separate rodeos during Fiesta weekend.

The Earl Warren Showgrounds board has yet to present the Master Plan to the public. The last two scheduled board meetings were canceled due to a lack of quorum, and there is currently no word on when the next meeting will be held or when the plan will be formally unveiled.