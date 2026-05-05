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Fire Agencies Host Wildfire Prep Event at Cabrillo High School

Dave Alley | KEYT
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Published 11:35 am

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. (KEYT) - State and local fire agencies will hold a special event on Tuesday morning at Cabrillo High School to spotlight how responders are gearing up for wildfire season.

The event is called a "Community Wildfire Resilience Showcase" and will include officials from CAL FIRE, Santa Barbara County Fire, as well as state and federal partners.

Aimed as an effort to showcase community wildfire resilience, the gathering is being held during the statewide Wildfire Preparedness Week campaign that is currently running from May 3 to May 9.

During the event, those on-hand will see real-life examples of how residents can make their homes and communities more fire resilient.

Three other similar events are being held across California this week to discuss wildfire preparedness, including Calabasas, Santa Rosa, and Paradise.

To learn more about more about Wildfire Preparedness Week, as well as general wildfire safety and preparedness, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.

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Article Topic Follows: Safety
cabrillo high school
cal fire
santa barbara county fire
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Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

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