Lake Fire evacuation orders expand due to Sundowner wind concerns

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-Lake Fire evacuations orders and warning expanded on the Tuesday due to concerns about Sundowner winds.

Sundowners are northerly offshores winds along the slope of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

The sun looked like a blood red orange as water dropping aircraft made their final drops before nightfall.

Smoke filled the skies on the fifth night of the Lake Fire burning near Santa Ynez.

More than 2,000 firefighters are in the area protecting the ranches in the Goat Rock and Woodstock areas under new evacuation orders.

Office of Emergency Management Director Kelly Hubbard urged people to stay informed.

"We really want them to get out early, especially those with large animals, we know we have a lot of horse properties back here, we know we have a lot of animals, and we really want them to get out as early as they can." said Hubbard.

The owners of Promises Ranch, a full service equestrian facility in Lompoc, are helping animal owners evacuate them .

"This is our last run of the day we are picking up four donkeys two horses and uh geese," said Blayne Weller.

Hilary Boothe Weller held their son as she explained that they know what it is like to evacuate.

"We have been evacuated from our place twice and we just want to help the community." said Hilary Weller.

Hubbard said she is concerned about a lack of cell service in the canyons.

For that reason she wants to make sure people look out for each other and monitor the news.

"I want them to heed the evacuation orders we are really concerned about the wind conditions and the weather conditions this evening, this afternoon and evening."

This is the biggest fire currently burning California.

Hubbard said that is why they have a lot of resources from all over.

"We have a lot of people coming in to help and it is appreciated and we just need our residents to really pay attention and listen when we ask them to take some actions."

For information visit about the fires burning visit https://www.fire.ca.gov

For evacuation information visit https://www.countyofsb.org

For Promises Ranch information visit https://www.promisesdranchllc.com