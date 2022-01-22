Colorado Fire burning in Monterey County near Big Sur

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE 1/22/22 10:00 A.M.: CalFire is reporting that the Colorado Fire has grown to 1,500 acres, but there's some good news, too, as we're starting to see some containment.

CalFire's incident report shows the fire burning south of Carmel-by-the-Sea in the Palo Colorado Canyon is 5% contained.

Daytime smoke from the Colorado Fire burning in the Palo Colorado Canyon south of Carmel-by-the-Sea off the Big Sur coast.

It's currently unknown how this fire started.

UPDATE 10:08 P.M. 1/21/22: CalFire has confirmed at least 50 structures have been evacuated after strong winds have pushed a large fire that has grown to 75 to 100 acres.

CalFire says evacuations are in place from Palo Colorado Road south to Rocky Creek Bridge.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all areas West of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek.

The fire started around 7:16 p.m., according to CalFire, and has pushed west thanks to gusty winds.

13 agencies are currently battling the fire with more resources on the way.

CalTrans District 5 says Highway 1 closure has been extended from Rio Road all the way to the entrance of Andrew Molera State Park as agencies rush to battle this fire.

UPDATE: Highway 1 is now closed in both directions from near the entrance to Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel due to a brush fire. Please drive safely and be aware of all emergency responders.@PIOJimShivers

Monterey County and the American Red Cross are teaming up to help those in need of shelter tonight:

An American Red Cross Shelter will be be available beginning at 11:30 pm at Carmel Middle School, 4380 Carmel Valley Rd, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923

ORIGINAL STORY

Fire crews are responding to a fire burning in the Palo Colorado Canyon Area of Monterey County.

The fire can be seen on Alert Wildfire cameras pushing up a plume of smoke.

The California Highway Patrol has this fire located off Palo Colorado Road east of the Bixby Bridge and Highway 1.

A Monterey County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed they're assisting with the fire and are standing by if evacuations are necessary.

We have reached out to CalFire for more on if structures are threatened at this time and the damage the fire has caused so far.

This is a developing story