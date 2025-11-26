Buellton Spearheading Urban Forestry Efforts For Tree City Designation

BUELLTON, Calif. (KEYT) - The city of Buellton is spearheading an urban forestry initiative to achieve Tree City USA designation.

The purpose is to establish a procedural framework for communities to maintain and expand their urban forests.

City officials say their current urban forestry ordinances are as scattered as naturally grown trees themselves.

Mayor Silva proposes a concentration of several separate drafts with varying contexts of tree-related policies into one organized community effort for mitigation, upkeep, and future growth.

City leaders seek to establish a tree and landscaping advisory board to oversee these efforts, and to enhance the mediation of disputes related to the removal of trees.

During the November city council session, the policy passed with a unanimous vote.

