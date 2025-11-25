Judge Says Off-Roading At Oceano Dunes Violates Endangered Species Act

OCEANO, Calif. (KEYT) - Last week, a U.S. District Court judge in Los Angeles issued a ruling that adds another installment to the stalemate saga between off-road vehicle enthusiasts and environmentalists at Oceano Dunes State Park.

Off-roading at Oceano Dunes effectively dates back to the invention of the vehicle in general, and it serves as a significant economic staple for the Central Coast, as drivers from all over the world have visited the area specifically to partake in the sport.

In 1993, a shorebird native to the west coast called the Snowy Plover was added to the Endangered Species List.

Since then, environmentalists and non-profits have been on a mission to reduce off-roading at the state park, a natural habitat for the snowy plover and other shorebirds.

The Center for Biological Diversity says that, while the snowy plover has been slowly recovering from its status, it remains protected by the Endangered Species Act.

In March of this year, a ruling from a state court of appeals upheld that the California Coastal Commission does not have the authority to ban off-road vehicle use at the park.

U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang included in her ruling that the Center for Biological Diversity and California State Parks will need to work together to find a solution.

