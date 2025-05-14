Skip to Content
Environment & Energy

Santa Barbara County Supervisors Vote to Phase Out Oil & Gas Production

By
Published 12:12 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Tuesday’s Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ meeting was a long day, filled with discussions on many critical issues.

The future of oil and gas production on the Central Coast received a large portion of time, as the perspectives are varied on an issue relevant to whole populations.

At the end of the day, the Board of Supervisors have adopted resolutions to phase out any remaining oil and gas production projects, moving toward a future of clean and sustainable energy.

The viability of different technologies and safety to the public are of paramount importance through these discussions.

Jarrod Zinn

