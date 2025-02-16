Rincon Classic helps visitors discover Queen of the Coast

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The Rincon Classic takes place at a location that is considered a local gem.

Some call it the Queen of the Coast since it is considered one of the best and most beautiful surf spots in California.

It is near the Ventura and Santa Barbara County line.

Part of it is a California state park and part of it is a Santa Barbara County park .

Visitors can park for free and hike down a path on one side or take the stairs on the other.

That made it easy for people to enjoy the Rincon Classic on a busy weekend at both parks.

California State Beach Park workers kept an eye on the crowd over the weekend.

Park Aide Jake Pacheco, who is from Ventura, discovered the area at work.

"It is one of those hidden ones that not everyone knows about, maybe like Ventura locals, of course, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara locals as well know about the beach," said Pacheco.

A free bus shuttle helped surfers and their friends get to the location off Bates Road and the 101.

Both parks will be busy again in March.

On March 15, the Groundswell Society will be hosing the 27th Rincon Invitational.

The contest awards surfers for sharing the waves.

On Sunday they shared the waves with dolphin seen swimming nearby, too.

For more information visit https://www.parks.ca.gov, https://countyofsb.org, https://groundswell-societ.org, and https://rinconclassic.com