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Local Singer Performs National Anthem for UCSB Graduates

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today at 3:43 pm
Published 3:49 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A familiar Santa Barbara voice helped open UC Santa Barbara’s commencement ceremonies this weekend.

Kiki Reyes performed the National Anthem for graduates, families and faculty.

Reyes, a former KEYT employee, now serves as UCSB’s media relations manager, helping tell the university’s stories and connect the campus with the community.

Beyond her communications career, Reyes is an accomplished vocalist who has performed at events throughout the region.

Her commencement performance brought together her passion for music and her role celebrating the achievements of UCSB students.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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