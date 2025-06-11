21 cadets graduated Allan Hancock College's Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Lompoc.

LOMPOC, Calif. - The 129th graduating class of Allan Hancock College's Basic Law Enforcement Academy crossed the stage Wednesday, and will be starting active duty next week.

Grover Beach police chief, Jim Munro, served as the keynote speaker, commending a strong and unified class, saying he knows each of them will do very well.

Several students were distinguished by various awards recognizing recognizing leadership, noticeable growth through the program, as well as detail oriented awards such as safe vehicle operation.

This year, the California Law Enforcement Historical Society's Police museum provided a unique and compelling display which kept families engaged after the ceremony, complete with an old-fashioned patty wagon.

