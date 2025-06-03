First Group of Students Experience Newly Built Visual Arts and Design Academy at Santa Barbara High School

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Students at the Santa Barbara High School are just about to finish their first academic year at the new Visual Arts and Design Academy, known as VADA.

School administrators say this new 3,350 square foot facility was built to support student learning "in ways that reflect real-world creative environments​ from flexible classrooms to a photography studio and exhibition space."

They believe with VADA’s growing enrollment and program success, this expansion helps create more room for innovation, collaboration, and hands-on learning.



This project was made possible by the California Department of Education, Santa Barbara Unified School District, and Friends of VADA.

