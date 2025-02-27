Administrators look for inclusivity at six Santa Maria Elementary Schools this week

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Six elementary schools in Santa Maria were visited by district administrators this week.

The Santa Maria Bonita school district conducted administrative walk-throughs, which is a standard practice.

These walk-throughs serve as a way for administration to see the school teachers in action and in person.

During this round of walk-throughs, administrators were specifically looking to make sure teachers were applying strategies of inclusivity to their curriculums.

“In the classrooms we were looking to see what kinds of strategies are being used to support our students. How are our students accessing the learning? What kind of engagement do they have in the activities that are being provided to them? Part of that is just to help us better understand when we're in these classrooms and seeing the success of the work that that is being done,” says Amber Walz, coordinator for special education at Santa Maria Bonita School District.

In light of recent federal changes, Santa Maria Bonita School District says it remains committed to making sure every student is engaged, included, and appropriately accommodated.