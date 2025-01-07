SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Phone-free classroom policies are getting high marks in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

They are also inspiring other school districts to take action.

Governor Gavin Newsom credits the district for leading the way.

The district said San Marcos High teacher, Kim Tilton, deserves a lot of the credit.

The chemistry teacher said teachers will never forget what is was like when students had easy access to their phones.

"You are looking out on a class of kids going like this [looking down] and there is something deeply disheartening about that and there is no way they are going to be successful, there is no way," said Tilton.

She said she could not keep their attention.

"There is no way I can compete with the internet, that is not possible, I can never compete with that."

That inspired Tilton to ban cellphones in her own class and convince the Santa Barbara Teacher's Association to push for a district-wide ban.

"I wanted that for everyone – there were a lot of people pushing back – not everyone on board at the beginning" said Tilton.

They also dialed up the district, asking its leadership to take responsibility for the phones.

Superintendent Hilda Maldonado agreed.

"I supported it, we got a committee together," said Maldonado. "We sort of blended these two committees and came up with our cell phone policy and called it 'Off and Away.'"

The 'Off and Away' policy places them in so called 'iPhone hotels' that look pocket organizers, although some teachers prefer plastic boxes.

"As soon as students arrive at La Cuesta, they come in, they are greeted by one of our highly motivated teachers – they are greeted warmly but also reminded of our no cell phone policy on campus and students will turn in their phones," said La Cuesta and Alta Vista Principal, Carlos Cohen.

Before the COVID-19 Pandemic, the district offered students of all ages iPads as a way to even the playing field of the so-called have and have-nots, but access to the internet led to unforeseen problems.

"We are teaching 21st century children, learning how to manage themselves around devices is going to have to be a lifelong skill," said Maldonado. "This is something that we are in a journey on and it needs some more work."

Now they seem to be on the same page.

While students went without their phones in class, the district answered a call from Governor Gavin Newsom's office.

"A call asking me to please come to the Governor, to be with the Governor and the first partner to discuss how what our journey has been like and how have we done this," said Maldonado.

Santa Barbara and Fresno superintendents had a chance to share their similar bans with the Governor.

"The most interesting fact about this whole thing is the parents have zero complaints, I have heard not from one parent this year about taking cell phones away," said Maldonado.

Teachers said they still deal with parents concerned they won't be able to reach their kids in an emergency, but phones are not too far out of reach.

And kids are experiencing the benefits.

"Obviously they would love to keep their phones with them all day, but at the same time they also share with us they feel better not having to have their phones with them," said Cohen.

The Newsom's are raising four kids.

"They as parents are also raising teenagers so they have a lot to say," said Maldonado, "the big take away with that conversation has to do with mental health we are really doing all this because of the well being and mental health of students."

Santa Barbara Unified School District Spokesperson, Ed Zuchelli, said schools nationwide now want to give 'Off and Away' a try.

"My phones has been ringing non-stop for several months," said Zuchelli. "It is a big honor and a testament to our staff and community that they brought this forward as a need way before anybody else. Now we can share these lessons with the rest of the state."

As nice as it is to be in the education spotlight, teachers said its important to empower parents and students to think about their cell phone use.

"Ask questions, read the research, empower your school to make these regulations, empower teachers to employ them, support them when they are trying to regulate them in the classroom because the research says it is what is best for kids and their learning."

Educators believe consistency is key.

Your News Channel will have more on this issue on Thursday.