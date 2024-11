It is also known for its mock trial, journalism and acting classes.

The school is celebrating winning volleyball and football seasons.

The independent Catholic high school has nearly 300 students in 9th through 12th grades.

Cheerleaders performed in the gym, while families toured the school.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Bishop Diego High School held an open house with teen spirit on Sunday.

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.