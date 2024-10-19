Semester at Sea alumni meet up along the coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Central Coast is home a large number of Semester at Sea alumni.

Many attended a Semester at Sea Founders Taco Day on Saturday at the new Little Alex's location on State Street in Santa Barbara.

The daughter of one of founders joined former faculty, staff, students and lifelong learners.

Many are local college and university grads.

"I am an alum of UCSB and of Semester at Sea," said Roanne Akchurin, who serves as the SAS representative for the Central Coast Chapter.

"We hold these events here locally for folks who have sailed and so many go from this whole area, from San Luis [Obispo] , UCSB, Santa Barbara City College and, actually, Westmont College, as well, said Akchurin, "so, we encourage folks to get involved and see the world."

Akchurin said the program has also become popular with gap year students.

One local couple met in attendance met on the ship.

The Spring semester will visit Asia, Africa and Europe on the floating campus

For more information visit https:www.semesteratsea.org