Gov. Newsome recognized Santa Barbara Unified for cell phone restrictions in the classroom

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Governor Gavin Newsom gave Santa Barbara Unified a shout out for leading the way of cell phone restrictions in the classroom.

Assistant Superintended of Student and Family Services ShaKenya Edison called it flattering to be considered a model.

"It was very well received, parents were happy we were tackling it because they are also challenging the home life."

The district did a soft roll out of what they call Off and Away in January of 2022.

"Our parents were very instrumental in us implementing Off and Away, we had webinars," said Edison.

Governor Newsom isn't called for a mandate, but it is urging schools to follow Santa Barbara Unified's lead.

He congratulated Santa Barbara Unified and Bullard High in Fresno for the positive impacts.

When school starts next week students will be asked to turn off their phones and put them away or in a designated place that they call cell phone hotel

"The idea is in teaching and learning locations any place that is designated a learning zone, the classroom, the library any place where kids are learning that cellphone and smart watches are off and away, "said Edison.

Dos Puelos High School Principal Bill Woodard has seen the studies that show it improves learning.

"And if a student, their cell phone pings in their pocket it can take them up to 20 minutes refocus on what is happening in the classroom and the research is coming in hot and heavy all over the country about the negative impact of cell phones in the classroom," said Woodward.

He said teachers will have numbered cell phone hotels that may also be used for attendance.

There are exceptions if students use their phone for health care reasons such as diabetes or medication times.

School in Santa Barbara start the new school year next week.

.