Graduation ceremonies to be held at several Santa Maria Valley high schools

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Pomp and Circumstance is the song of the day across the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday as four area high schools are holding graduation ceremonies.

Santa Maria High School kicked off a full day of graduations with its 131st commencement ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. In Orcutt, Righetti High School will hold its graduation starting at 11:30 a.m., while across the street, neighboring St. Joseph High School begins an hour earlier at 10:30 a.m.

Beginning at 2 p.m., the fourth and final graduation ceremony will take place at Pioneer Valley High School.

Including Delta High School, which held its graduation ceremony on Wednesday, more than 2,300 seniors are receiving diplomas from the four Santa Maria Joint Union High School District campuses.

Pioneer Valley has the largest graduation class with 737 seniors, followed by Santa Maria with 700, Righetti with 573 and Delta with 330.