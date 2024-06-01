Local educators take part in California Teachers Association State Council

LOS ANGELES, Calif.-Local members of the California Teachers Association are taking part in the State Council of Education meetings this weekend at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.

The President of the National Education Association is there to cheer them on.

Rebecca "Becky" Pringle said they are doing everything they can to make sure educators and students have what they need to succeed.

She also shared a memory of a favorite teacher.

"Of course I had a special teacher, Mrs. Newman, my third grade teacher, she was my first black teacher that I had in my career and she reflected for me what was possible for me to be and here I am a teacher of 31 years, middle school science, " said Pringle.

The labor union leader said is she inspired by the CTA leadership, passion and dedication.

"I get to be the president of the largest labor union in this country, the National Education Association, and I am here with one our largest affiliates, joining with the educators, teachers and support professionals, reminding them of the important work they do for our students everyday, reminding them that we will continue to fight to make sure they have the resources they need and the respect they deserve to the do the jobs they love," said Pringle.

Pringle attended the 65th annual John Swett Media Awards on Saturday afternoon.

It is named after California's fourth State Superintendent of Public Instruction who helped make the California school system free for all students.

2023 John Swett Award recipients include Richard Bammer The Vacaville Reporter; Daisy Gardner, The Nation; Diana Lambert, EdSource; Ida Mojadad, The San Francisco Standard; Edwin Rios, The Guardian; Allyson Aleksey, San Francisco Examiner; Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News; student journalist Wayne Grey, Richmond Confidential; Tracy Lehr, KEYT; and Nathan Solis, Los Angeles Times.

For a link to more information visit https://www.cta.org