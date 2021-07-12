Santa Barbara City College president announces resignation

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City College announced the resignation of its superintendent and president on Monday.

Dr. Utpal K. Goswami's resignation is effective Monday, however, under the terms of the agreement that was reached, he will continue as a consultant over the next month and will be paid a portion of the remaining time on his initial employment contract.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Superintendent/President of SBCC. I wish the best for SBCC, and I look forward to hearing about the great strides that the institution will make," said Dr. Goswami.

According to SBCC, Dr. Goswami joined the college as Superintendent/President on January 1, 2020, after serving as a President at Metropolitan Community College, Kansas City, Missouri.

Dr. Peter Haslund, President of the Board of Trustees, announced “The Board of Trustees extends thanks to Dr. Goswami for his service to SBCC and the substantial contributions he has made to the success of the College. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Dr. Kathleen Scott will be acting Superintendent/President until The Board of Trustees appoints an interim.