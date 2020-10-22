Lompoc Unified supports staff wellness with new fitness center

Education

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc Unified School District announced it is able to better support staff wellness thanks to a recent donation which enabled the district to build a brand new fitness center.

LUSD used the donation money to convert an old workshop into a fitness center filled with free weights, rowing machines, stationary bikes and more.

“The facility has been used over five thousand times by our staff. They continue to provide us input on the equipment they would like available to them in the fitness center and we have been outfitting the area to meet those needs,” said Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla.

In addition to the fitness center, LUSD has been providing yoga classes for staff members twice a week in order to help them manage stress and stay healthy during the pandemic.

“The well-being of our staff is incredibly important, especially during these times. When our staff are healthy and well, it not only is beneficial to them but improves the experience for our students as well,” said Superintendent Trevor McDonald.

LUSD said it will continue to search for other ways it can support staff members' mental and physical wellbeing.