Allan Hancock College prepares to move classes online

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - In response to the first positive case of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, Allan Hancock College released a statement assuring students that their staff has been preparing "alternate instruction modalities" for the past two weeks.

On Monday, March 16, college administrators will be joined by student, faculty and staff leaders to finalize these plans.

Fortunately, this week marks spring break for the school, meaning the campus population is at a minimum.

The college said it will remain committed to following the guidance of federal, state and county health agencies as their primary means of protecting the health of the students, faculty and staff.

Allan Hancock College created a webpage with updated information. Anyone with questions can call their coronavirus hotline as well at 1-800-922-6966 ext. 3887.