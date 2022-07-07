Evolving look to downtown Santa Barbara brings fresh opportunities and events to business owners and visitors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The look of Santa Barbara's downtown has been evolving since before the pandemic, but some of the most creative changes are taking place in real time.

They were started during the pandemic with the quickly laid out design to the promenade featuring open-air restaurant areas and outside bars, live music and creative lighting.



In an area between Haley St. and Sola St. cars were eliminated but the increase in bikes and pedestrians has jumped tremendously.



Next up will be an infusion of city and government funds for new lighting strands in about 40 locations and other festive design features, some by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, and some by business owners.



Many more plans are in motion along with a long term master plan.

A full schedule of deep cleaning and power washing on a regular basis will be taking place.



The urgency to capitalize on the summer crowds is apparent as part of the post-COVID recovery efforts.

Every first Thursday there is a specially curated night of events, open houses at art galleries and live performances.Tonight's lineup can be found at: https://www.downtownsb.org/events/1st-thursday