Coalition of local leaders announce partnership to help plan future use of Diablo Canyon

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A coalition of Central Coast leaders announced a broad-based partnership that will help plan the future transformation of the Diablo Canyon property once the nuclear power plant is closed in 2025.

During a one-hour online presentation Friday morning, REACH, the Regional Economic Action Coalition, along with other stakeholders, offered potential uses for the site of the plant, a 600-acre property known as Parcel P.

It also included conservation plans for the surrounding 12,000 acre property, along with the 14-miles of coastline that line the site.

Speakers included Rep. Salud Carbajal, State Senator John Laird, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, San Luis Obispo County Supervisors Lynn Compton, Dawn Ortiz-Legg, Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong, Joshua Medrano, Tri-Counties Building and Construction Trades Council

Executive Secretary/Treasurer, Kaila Dettman, The Land Conservancy of SLO County Executive Director, Scott Lathrop, ytt Northern Chumash Nonprofit President, and Jim Hamilton, Nuclear Decommissioning Collaborative Executive Director.

REACH President and CEO Melissa James announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed by 10 stakeholders that will help shape the planning of the Diablo Canyon site.

