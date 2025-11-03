Sheriff’s Office Releases Halloween Recap in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released a recap report of law enforcement activity in Isla Vista both for Halloween weekend and the weekend prior.

The Sheriff's office says they encountered more crowds and activity during the weekend prior to Halloween, saying "many partygoers appeared to shift their plans and celebrate the weekend before Halloween in an effort to avoid the outdoor festival ordinance’s restrictions."

The Isla Vista Foot Patrol enforced a noise ordinance for the community of Isla Vista from Oct. 26th to Nov. 4th and parking was restricted in nearby streets in Goleta neighborhoods – limiting large-scale Halloween celebration.

The strict curfew brought Halloween activities and crowds a week early, but the Sheriff's office says "operations remained manageable due to visible patrol presence, proactive enforcement, and strong collaboration among agencies."

Throughout both weekends, the following was reported:

Friday, October 24 to Sunday, October 26 Friday, October 31 to Sunday, November 2 Arrests 17 1 Citations 80 11

“We anticipated that Halloween activity would begin earlier this year, and we responded with staffing levels that allowed us to meet the ebb and flow of crowds on both weekends. Our deputies, along with our law enforcement partners, worked proactively to keep Isla Vista safe, and we will continue evaluating staffing needs for future high-activity weekends,” reported Lieutenant Joe Schmidt.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office worked with the University of California Police Department, Santa Barbara County Fire, and other public safety partners throughout both weekends.

