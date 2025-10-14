Four Teens Arrested in Connection with Liquor Store Robbery and Later High-Speed Chase

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Four Nevada teens were arrested in connection with a robbery at Clark's Liquor and booked on felony evasion after a vehicle chase Monday.

On Oct. 13, around 12:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to Clark's Liquor on North Ventura Avenue for a reported armed robbery involving three juveniles stated a press release from the Ventura Police Department Tuesday.

According to Ventura Police, three juveniles came into the store and took several bottles of alcohol before an employee confronted the trio as they attempted to leave the store.

One of the suspects pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the employee who backed into the store and all three juveniles fled the area in a vehicle that was later found to be associated with a missing persons case out of Las Vegas detailed the Ventura Police Department.

A police officer later located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and a vehicle chase ensued shared the Ventura Police Department.

Ventura Police shared that because of the high speeds and reckless driving involved, the pursuit was called off for public safety reasons.

The vehicle was spotted afterwards heading southbound on Highway 101 and this time Sheriff's deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled into Camarillo before pursuing deputies lost sight of it near Los Posas Road explained the Ventura Police Department.

On Monday evening, the vehicle was spotted and stopped by Sheriff's deputies who detained seven juveniles at the scene stated the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, detectives responded to the scene and identified three of the detained juveniles as participants in the earlier robbery including the suspect who brandished a weapon.

A BB gun matching the description of the brandished weapon was recovered from the vehicle as well as items stolen during the robbery added the Ventura Police Department.

The three identified robbery suspects, two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old, as well as the 16-year-old driver of the vehicle were arrested and booked at Juvenile Hall on charges of robbery, conspiracy, and felony evading shared the Ventura Police Department.

All four young men are Nevada residents noted the Ventura Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.