Two Residents Arrested For Narcotics In Santa Maria Riverbed

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Early morning on Saturday, officers from the Santa Maria Police Department were called to the Santa Maria riverbed, following a tip regarding possible drug sales happening around the area, and two residents of Santa Maria were contacted.

When the officers found the residents in possession of more than half a pound of methamphetamine, nearly three ounces of fentanyl and other narcotics as well as ammunition for a .22-caliber firearm, the two residents were arrested.

No firearm was located, but the residents were booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple violations related to narcotics and for possession of the ammunition.

City leaders say they are doing their best to balance public safety with providing help and resources to those who need them, as often the core of the problem can be deeply personal.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.