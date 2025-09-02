Ventura Police Investigating Connection Between Tuesday Domestic Battery Call and Shooting

VENTURA, Calif. - Upon responding to a domestic violence call early Tuesday morning, Ventura Police discovered a woman with injuries, and a man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Around 12:50am on September 2nd, Ventura Police officers reported to the 10700 block of Morning Glory Road after receiving reports of a domestic violence disturbance and gunshots in the area.

A woman was found battered by a male suspect, resulting in injuries. While tending to the female victim's injuries, officer began the search for a weapon.

Morning Glory Road is located in a Ventura community near South Wells and Telephone Roads.

A short time later, a male suspect was admitted at Ventura County Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim informed officers he had been walking along the railroad tracks when he was approached by another male. Following a verbal altercation, the suspect shot the victim twice with a handgun.

Ventura Police say they are actively investigating both crimes and are still attempting to determine if the two are related. They have identified a person of interest and do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Ventura Police

Department at (805) 650-8010.