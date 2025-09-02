Paso Robles Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Late Night Shooting

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A Paso Robles man is in custody following a shooting that left one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Paso Robles Police spoke with the victim who was involved in a dispute that resulted in a shooting around midnight on September 1st in the 700 block of 34th Street. Officers located a single 9mm casing at the scene, and identified the suspected shooter as 27-year-old Noe Tapia-Sandoval.

The San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team obtained a search warrant for two locations connected to the investigation. Tapia-Sandoval was taken into custody at the first location, where investigators also found an unregistered AR-15-style rifle.

A second search was done in the 500 block of Arleen Street, but the suspected handgun was not located.

Tapia-Sandoval was arrested on a attempted murder charge and is being held at $100,000 bail.

Investigators believe this was a targeted act, with no ongoing threat to the community.

Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

