Fillmore High School Teacher Arrested for Possession of Child Abuse Material

VENTURA, Calif. - Kevin John Reyonlds of Newbury Park was arrested and placed into Ventura County Main Jail Wednesday for possession and distributing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

On August 27th, investigators entered Reynolds' home with a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation. In collaboration with Ventura County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit, the FBI, and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Reynolds was identified as a person downloading and distributing CSAM.

Multiple computers and external hard drives were confiscated during the search.

The Ventura County District Attorney's office says Reynolds was employed as a chemistry teacher at Fillmore High School. The Fillmore Unified School District and the Fillmore Police Department were notified immediately.

A statement release from the Fillmore Unified School District says it does not have any information on whether any current or previously enrolled students were involved in the crimes, but announced Reynolds would not be returning to any district campus.

“The sexual exploitation of our children is one of the most disturbing crimes our investigators confront,” said Chief Investigator Scott Whitney. “Our investigators work tirelessly to identify and arrest those who seek to harm the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Reynolds was arrested on charges of possession of CSAM and distribution of CSAM and posted his $50,000 bail.

His next court appearance is set for September 10th, 2025.