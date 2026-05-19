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“IllumiNation” Unveiled At Hancock College Fine Arts Building

“IllumiNation” Unveiled At Hancock College Fine Arts Building
KEYT
“IllumiNation” Unveiled At Hancock College Fine Arts Building
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today at 1:55 pm
Published 3:15 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Allan Hancock College will unveil a new interactive art installation, "IllumiNation," created by Fine Arts Professor Emerita Nancy Jo Ward, today at 3:30 p.m. on the college's Santa Maria campus.

The large-scale art installation is located inside the college's Fine Arts Complex, building F, near Room 209. 

"IllumiNation" is designed to immerse viewers in light, color and interactive elements. 

It aims to create a tranquil and engaging experience for observers while transforming the Fine Arts Complex into an interactive artistic environment.

Professor Ward retired in 2025 after 27 years of teaching at Hancock College. 

During her tenure, she served on numerous college councils and committees. 

Ward also helped establish the Faculty Innovation Fund and organized Hancock's first artificial intelligence summit.

Ward's artistic work has garnered international recognition, including a recent feature at the Florence Biennale in Italy. 

She is also the artist behind "Valley of Light," an illuminated public art installation at the Betteravia Government Center.

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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