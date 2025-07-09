Santa Paula Man Taken into Custody after Seen Walking Around with a Shotgun

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Santa Paula Police arrested 27-year-old Adrian Lopez for multiple felony charges after he seen walking around the city of Santa Paula with a shotgun.

On the evening of June 28th around 10:00pm, officers reported to the 400 block of Guiberson Street after a witness called to report a man walking around with a shotgun. At the scene, officers located Lopez a street over, in the 1400 block of Prieto Street with the shotgun in hand.

Lopez reportedly denied to comply with the officer's commands and requests, and went inside his place of residence on Prieto Street.

With assistance from family members and utilization of 'crisis intervention skills,' Lopez surrendered and was taken into custody without incident a few minutes later.

A search warrant was obtained during the investigation, and a search of the home and immediate area was conducted. Officers found the shotgun and two additional handguns.

Lopez was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail and the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office charged him with three felony counts:

Penal Code Sections 29800(a)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm

25850(a) – Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public

30305(a)(1) – Possession of Ammunition by a Prohibited Person

Several special allegations and two additional misdemeanor charges were added.

Bail for Lopez was set at $100,000 and he remains in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Santa Paula Police Investigations Commander Eric Starna at (805) 826-2227 or estarna@spcity.org.

