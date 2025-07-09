Francisco Garcia of Oxnard Convicted of Second-Degree Murder in 2018 Fatal DUI Crash

VENTURA, Calif. – A Ventura County jury has convicted Francisco Garcia of Oxnard of second-degree murder in the fatal DUI crash that killed a woman back in 2018.

On July 22, 2018, several individuals had exited their vehicles to assist and offer aid in traffic collision that happened earlier in the day on Pleasant Valley Road in Oxnard. Garcia was driving eastbound when he plowed through the scene, killing Elicia Lopez-Hernandez and seriously injuring another person.

Both were assisting in the previous incident.

Garcia reportedly fled the scene on foot, but was later located on a rooftop near the Oxnard Police Department.

Garcia was found to have been heavily drinking throughout the day, and his blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.24% hours after the crash.

In California, the legal blood alcohol concentration limit for drivers is 0.08%.

Garcia had a prior DUI conviction in 2009 and had been issued a 'Watson' advisement from the court. According to the Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, "a 'Watson' advisement is a warning given to drivers in California convicted of DUI, stating that if they drive under the influence again and someone is killed, they could be charged with murder."

Nearly seven years after the crash, the DA announced Garcia's second-degree murder charge.

“The jury’s verdict today recognizes the devastating consequences of the defendant’s actions,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Edward Andrews said. “The defendant took the life of a woman who only sought to help others, grievously injured another good Samaritan, then he fled rather than face what he did. After a long and challenging process, these convictions bring a measure of closure to the victim’s family. It also sends a clear message: repeated acts of drinking and driving can be deadly. This conviction enhances public safety for our Ventura County community.”

Garcia faces 22 years to life in state prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 6, 2025, at 9:00 am in courtroom 26 of the Ventura County Superior Court.

