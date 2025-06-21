Oxnard man arrested for firearm violations after domsestic violence investigation

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department officers arrested a 32-year old man for numerous felonies after he threatened to kill his 33-year-old girlfriend with a firearm Friday.

OPD investigators searched the 32-year-old's car and home, where they found two loaded firearms –both of which the Oxnard man could not legally own due to previous convictions.

OPD officers then arrested the man for several crimes including making criminal threats, assault with a firearm, domestic battery resulting in injury and illegal firearm ownership.

Those suffering from domestic violence or victims of any crime should contact the OPD at the following number or on their website.