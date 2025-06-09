Annual Santa Maria Police Report Shows Number of Violent Crimes Nearly Identical the Past Two Years

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – During a recent presentation of the annual Santa Maria Police Department, statistics indicated violent crimes in the city were nearly identical the past two years.

Santa Maria City Council received the report during its last meeting and heard from Commander Dan Cohen list many of the department's most significant accomplishments and milestones during the year 2024.

One of the most important elements of the report is the annual tally of the most violent crimes committed, which are called "Part 1 Crimes."

Part 1 crimes include murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft and arson.

In 2024, the amount of Part 1 crimes committed in Santa Maria totaled 2,773, which was only ten more than the amount of 2,763 committed in 2023.

While most of the crime types rose slightly, Cohen noted the amount of vehicle motor thefts dropped significantly, from 751 in 2023 to 474 in 2024.

