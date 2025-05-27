Three Camarillo Businesses Fined in Tobacco Decoy Operation

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Three businesses in Camarillo were busted in a recent tobacco decoy operation by the Camarillo Community Resources Unit and Camarillo City Code Enforcement. The plan involved sending a person under the age of 21-years-old into establishments and attempt to purchase tobacco products.

The goal is to limit underage access to tobacco products and confirm businesses are operating within the law, as California Penal Code Section 308(a) prohibits the sale of tobacco and tobacco paraphernalia, including electronic cigarettes, to those under the age of 21.

The underage decoy appears young, provides identification when asked, and makes no attempts to mislead the seller. The decoy is supervised by peace officers during the process.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) confirmed that out of the 19 businesses checked during the operation, three businesses sold tobacco products to the underage decoy. They did not disclosed how much each business was fined, however "clerks of a corporation/business/retailer who sell, give or furnish tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21 years old have committed a misdemeanor crime and can face a fine of $500 for a first offense, then $1,000 for a second offense, and $5,000 for a third offense."

The three businesses fined in the operation included: Vons located at 5275 Mission Oaks Boulevard, Mobil Gas located at 4735 Pleasant Valley Road, and Chevron Gas located at 522 Las Posas Road.

The tobacco decoy operation was paid for by a newly acquired Tobacco Grant from the California Department of Justice, according to VCSO.

Anyone who knows of adults furnishing tobacco products to minors or establishments who sell tobacco products to minors please call the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 654-9511 or email Senior Deputy Matthew Koenig with CRU (matthew.koenig@ventura.org).



