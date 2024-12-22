Skip to Content
Oxnard man arrested for gun and drug sale charges

Oxnard Police Department
OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department arrested a 38-year-old man for illegal gun possession, being a convicted felon with ammo possession and drugs packaged for sale on Dec. 20.

The man, who is a street gang member, has several prior convictions including an assault on a peace officer and is currently on probation, according to the OPD

The 38-year-old was booked into the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Pre-Trial Detention Facility and officers requested a bail increase order.

Those with information on similar crimes are encouraged to contact the OPD or the Ventura County Crime Stoppers online.

