Man dead after retail store shooting in Santa Paula

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – A 50-year-old Ventura man died on Dec. 22 after injuries sustained from a shooting that happened at the 99-Cent store on Harvard Blvd. Dec. 11. according to Santa Paula police.

The SPPD are continuing the investigation after Georges Touma remained in critical condition from the initial shooting.

The public is asked for assistance with details from the crime after the shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 11 and those with information can either call Ventura County Crime Stoppers or the SPPD.