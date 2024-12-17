Train crossing confusion in Santa Barbara may be linked to criminal activity

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The fouled up train crossing arms in Santa Barbara on December 8, may be part of a much larger issue involving criminals.

The arms were down at several intersections for hours causing major traffic backups, and issues for drivers, pedestrian, bike riders, and emergency responders.

Some of the drivers went around the crossing arms, a major vehicle code violation, and drove the wrong way through traffic to escape the mess. One driver was witnessed holding the crossing arm up to allow vehicles through.

It's unclear exactly what is happening and when. Noozhawk and NewsChannel 3-12 have asked Union Pacific for answers. Noozhawk says its response revealed that tampering with the tracks and some of the system equipment appears to be the cause, and that is linked to the theft of copper parts. Those can be sold for a high recycle value.

The problem of the crossing arms stuck in the down position wasn't the only issue. With that came ringing bells and blinking lights.

This was near many hotels and restaurants creating an annoying situation for those trying to enjoy themselves.

On Sunday December 8, the City of Santa Barbara's Waterfront Department was also hosting the annual Boat Parade of Lights. Thousands of people were coming to the waterfront and they were met by the crossing arm issue and detour signs. Nearly every street in the area was jammed with vehicles in addition to the already crowded day in the area of West beach, the Funk Zone, the harbor, and lower Eastside.

City officials are looking into the problem and discussing it with police, Union Pacific and Amtrak. It impacted more than just the area around the main train station. The arms were also out of order on Anacapa St., Garden St. and Milpas St.

The repair response took at least nine hours according to witnesses who were in the area.

This incident in Santa Barbara was not isolated. There were reports of the similar problem twice since August in the State Street area and also at the crossing in Summerland.

Earlier this year the Metrolink system in the greater Los Angeles area also had issues with stolen copper wires causing thousands of dollars in damages..