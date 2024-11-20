Robert Becker Jr. arrested for sexual assault and failing to register as a sex offender

NIPOMO, Calif. – Robert Becker Jr. was arrested for a sexual assault and failing to register as a sex offender Wednesday.

On Nov. 19, 2024, deputies responded to a call from a woman who reported she was sexually assaulted by a driver from an app-based food delivery service when he was delivering her order to her home in Nipomo stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

The man had fled the scene before the arrival of deputies and was later identified as 54-year-old Robert Becker Jr. shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the man was located in Nipomo on Nov. 20 and arrested for assault with intent to commit rape and failure to register as a sex offender.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Detectives at 805-781-4500.