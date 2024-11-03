Paso Robles man arrested for murder in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Atascadero Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Paso Robles man for the murder of 34-year-old Todd Joseph Pinion.

Pinion was last seen on Oct. 23, and reported missing a week later as initial investigations raised concern about his sudden disappearance, according to the APD.

APD detectives found Pinion's body on Nov. 2 near Tassajera Creek and booked the 21-year-old man responsible into the SLO County Jail on homicide charges.

The case remains active and those with information are asked to contact the APD.