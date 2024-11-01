Atascadero Police seeks help from public to locate Missing Man

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Atascadero Police Department (APD) is reaching out to the public in hopes of locating missing 34-year-old Todd Joesph Pinion.

According to a press release from the APD, Pinion was last seen in the city of Atascadero on Oct. 22nd, but remained active on social media until the 23rd.

On Thursday, Pinion's dog was found deceased off Highway 101 near the Cuesta Grade. A CHP helicopter searched the area in attempt to find Pinion, but were unsuccessful.

Pinion reportedly frequents the south county and was staying in the Nipomo area, however, he had recently been staying with different friends in various locations.

Todd Joesph Pinion is 34-years-old, 5'10, 115 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has numerous identifying tattoos and marks:

Identifying Marks include: A dream catcher tattoo on his right shoulder

A tattoo of a fox with a sunflower

octopus tentacles on his right bicep

A tattoo of a strawberry/clock on his left wrist

A tattoo of a moon with clouds on his left shoulder He is known to wear numerous rings and bracelets on both arms and has recently been known to wear a red and black fox mask.

The Atascadero Police Department is working with allied agencies in the search. Community members are urged to email or call if they have any information, no matter how small, as it may help lead to Todd’s safe return.

Please contact Detective Sergeant Kellye Netz at knetz@atascadero.org or (805) 461-5051.