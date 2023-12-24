Skip to Content
Street fight leads to stabbing arrest in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-Ventura Police arrested Jeremy Delgado, 37, on Christmas Eve, following a fight that led to a stabbing.

Police said the Ventura resident is facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

They said the stabbing took place around 5 a.m. near the corner of California and Main Streets.

The victim of the stabbing was taken to the hospital.

His injuries are not life threatening.

Degado was still in the area when police arrived.

Investigators said the fight initially involved a group of people in the downtown area.

Major Crime Detectives are assisting in the investigation.

