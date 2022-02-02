Paul Flores defense team announces it will seek to move Kristin Smart murder trial out of SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- During a brief court hearing Wednesday morning, Paul Flores defense attorney Robert Sanger announced he intends to file a change of motion venue early next month.

The motion will seek to move the Kristin Smart murder trial away from San Luis Obispo County. The trial is currently scheduled to begin Monday, April 25, 2022.

Flores is accused of killing Smart in May 1996, while his father Ruben Flores is charged as an accessory to the crime.

Both Paul and Ruben Flores were in court Wednesday for a pre-trial conference hearing. Just moments in, Sanger said he will officially file the motion by March 9.

Judge Craig van Rooyen scheduled a hearing for the change of venue request for Wednesday, March 30.

A separate pre-trial conference hearing was also scheduled for Wednesday, March 16. The hearing is currently set to take place in a virtual format through Zoom, but could be changed to an in-person hearing should conditions warrant.